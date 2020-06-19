All amusement parks can reopen Friday at 50% capacity

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday, all amusement parks in Texas can reopen.

In Gov. Greg Abbott’s phased plan to reopen the state’s economy, amusement parks in counties reporting more than 1,000 reported cases of COVID-19 can operate at 50% capacity. Amusement parks in counties with less than 1,000 reported cases had the chance to reopen June 3.

Six Flags amusement parks around Texas will reopen Friday, but not to everyone. Both Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio and Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington will open for members and season pass holders first, and then everyone can attend starting June 22.

Reservations for both parks are required.

Park officials say they’ve implemented new safety measures and hygiene protocols, as well as new technology systems to keep people safe.

The measures the theme park chain says they are taking are as follows:

Health screenings for guests and team members

Strictly enforced social distancing

Extensive sanitization and disinfecting protocols

Sanitized food preparation and service

Commercial-grade cleaning equipment and supplies

Multi-layered guest and team member communication

Park reservations system to manage attendance

Water parks got the green light to open May 29.