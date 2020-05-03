All 150 people randomly tested for COVID-19 in Bastrop County tested negative

Bastrop County health officials are conducting random testing on Thursday and Friday. They hope to get a better picture of how many asymptomatic carriers might be in the community.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — All 150 people who participated in random testing for COVID-19 in Bastrop County tested negative for the virus, local officials said.

The Bastrop County Health Authority previously called for volunteers to take part in the program as a means of determining the spread of the coronavirus, and whether people who are not sick may still have the virus.

Testing was carried out last week at eight separate locations.

After each test result came back negative, officials are working to determine exactly what that means.

“In my opinion these results show that our folks are actually staying home when they are sick,” said Christine Files, deputy director of the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management. “This is a good thing.”

While officials are not getting carried away with the results, they could potentially indicate that the virus is not prevalent in Bastrop County, the health authority said.

“I see this as very good news,” said Judge Paul Pape.

“With little or no virus indicated in the community, we can concentrate on protecting the most vulnerable in our society – the elderly and those with underlying health issues. Our thanks to all who came forward and offered to be tested.”

There have been more than 2,300 coronavirus cases in Central Texas, with 84 of those in Bastrop County. Among those patients, two people have died but 17 have recovered from the virus.