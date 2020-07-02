Alamo Drafthouse to lay off some employees because of COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alamo Drafthouse confirmed it will have to lay off some of its employees amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie theater chain said Thursday, “As we’ve looked at the road ahead, it’s become increasingly clear that many positions at Alamo Drafthouse would need to be eliminated, changed, or refocused. This is a devastating step to take. It would be impossible to quantify what these Alamo Drafthouse team members have collectively contributed, and we hope that once things have stabilized, we’ll be able to bring many of them back.”

The company’s theaters have been shut down for months, although it did announce last week that it planned to reopen several locations this summer. It said it would reopen one or two locations as a test before opening more. It also outlined safety protocols for guests, including mask-wearing, online ticketing, contactless payment and keeping people distant in the theaters.

Other movie chains that also closed in March included Regal Cinemas, AMC and Cinemark.