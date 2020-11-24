Alamo Drafthouse co-founder to auction off rare posters to alleviate COVID-19 expenses

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A rare collection of movie posters owned by Alamo Drafthouse co-founder Tim League will be auctioned off later this month to alleviate the financial burden of the pandemic, according to the Austin-based theater chain’s website.

The “Invade the Alamo Basement” auction will include almost 2,000 limited-edition Drafthouse and Mondo posters of works such as “Star Wars,” “Game of Thrones” and “Jaws.” The auction, to be held online at eMoviePoster.com, will run from Nov. 29 to Dec. 13 with an opening bid of one dollar.

League said all proceeds from the sale will go towards paying the theater chain’s staff and debts taken on from closures during the pandemic.

“Cinemas across the country are facing extraordinary financial hardships,” League said on the website. “We are legally unable to open many of our venues, and where we can open, our capacity is significantly reduced, the product – the supply of blockbuster films – has evaporated, and our debt from accrued rent during closure continues to mount. These next four to six months are critical and the proceeds from this auction will help immensely.”

The movie theater industry continues to struggle as a whole this year while the pandemic goes on, with new films such as “Tenet” seeing much smaller revenue compared to previous years as audiences stay home.