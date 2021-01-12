AISD’s high-risk teachers, staff offered COVID-19 vaccinations by Ascension Seton

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Just as the spring semester was starting, Austin Independent School District officials notified some teachers they would be able to get the vaccine for COVID-19.

“Our team, including our superintendent, has been adamant that teachers need to have this opportunity,” said Dr. Anthony Mays, AISD Chief of School Leadership.

Mays says he was happy to hear Ascension Seton would be able to get the district’s most vulnerable teachers vaccinated.

AISD identified 472 employees, including teachers, who were eligible and offered them the opportunity to receive the vaccine.

“That is very exciting for me,” said AISD teacher Annie Dragoo. She was able to get the vaccine.

Dragoo suffers from multiple medical conditions and was recently denied medical accommodations, but she received a call last week from the district saying she was eligible for the shot.

“She (the caller) said I had been identified as a high-risk person and that I could get this vaccine,” Dragoo said.

AISD does not know how many teachers overall received the vaccine, though. The district says vaccinations are medical records and AISD does not keep medical records on employees.

We reached out to Ascension Seton as well, but their vaccine data system was unable to pull AISD-specific data.

The district is pushing for another chance to vaccinate more teachers.

“There is never a guarantee that we will get that opportunity again, but we are excited about the possibility because we know the impact it has on our community of teachers,” Mays said.

A total of 176 Round Rock ISD staff within the high risk category were vaccinated at Ascension Seton.