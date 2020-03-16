AISD to address further actions due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will hold a news conference at 12 p.m. Monday to address what the district is doing concerning COVID-19.

It’s currently spring break for the district, which started a day early after the City of Austin announced its first two positive tests for the coronavirus.

The district has already suspended international and domestic travel for school groups, and they said they’ll still provide curbside lunches at locations around Austin.

Currently, there are six confirmed cases of coronavirus in Austin-Travis County.

We will have a live stream of the news conference on our Facebook page, and the district will air it on AISD.TV. The news conference will take place at AISD’s headquarters, 4000 S. Interstate 35 Frontage Road.