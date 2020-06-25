AISD reports over 500 staff members have quarantined since March due to COVID-19 contact

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since March, fewer than 15 Austin Independent School District staff members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, resulting in over 500 staff members being forced to quarantine under district guidelines, according to an AISD spokesperson.

AISD says, in total, around 575 staff members have been asked to quarantine due to primary or secondary contact with someone positive for COVID-19. It’s not clear how many staff members are currently in quarantine as of June 25. AISD didn’t have a timeline for the positive cases.

28 school sites have been affected due to COVID-19 since March, AISD says.

The district’s policy requires anyone with primary exposure to a presumed or confirmed positive to the virus to quarantine for 14 days. Citing Centers for Disease Control guidelines, primary exposure includes someone being in direct contact with someone who is presumed/confirmed positive and/or experiencing symptoms.

If a staff member tests positive for the virus and has recently been on a campus, the building or wing of the building will close for three days to allow any virus to expire, AISD says.

Prior to June 15, AISD also required individuals with secondary exposure to quarantine for 14 days. This, however, is not required under CDC guidelines.