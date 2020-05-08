AISD postpones graduation ceremonies until August due to COVID-19 concerns

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District announced Thursday that graduation ceremonies for schools in the district will be postponed until August due to continued concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduation ceremonies for AISD campuses were originally planned for May 26-28. They will now be pushed back to August 10-13. Every campus, except Rosedale School, will have its ceremony at the Frank Erwin Center on the University of Texas at Austin campus.

AISD made it clear that because of the ongoing and constantly changing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, dates may change again.

The district announced that proms are also canceled. AISD said that school administrators are working with vendors to get refunds for students and families.

The full AISD graduation ceremony schedule can be found here.