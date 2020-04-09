AISD not serving food Friday, parents should get extra meals at locations Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will not be serving breakfast or lunch at its drop locations Friday, so parents are being reminded to grab more meals Thursday.

AISD parents can get two breakfast and two lunch meals for their children to get them through the rest of the week when they visit one of the 14 meal pick-up spots Thursday.

The 14 locations are:

Dobie Middle School

Cook Elementary School

Burnet Middle School

LBJ Early College High School

Govalle Elementary School

T.A. Brown Elementary School

Eastside Memorial Early College High School

Dawson Elementary School

Linder Elementary School

Crockett Early College High School

Pleasant Hill Elementary School

Houston Elementary School

Akins Early College High School

Perez Elementary School

Another reminder that AISD is no longer serving weekend meals, and those in need are encouraged to reach out to the Central Texas Food Bank for meal assistance.