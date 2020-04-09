AISD not serving food Friday, parents should get extra meals at locations Thursday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will not be serving breakfast or lunch at its drop locations Friday, so parents are being reminded to grab more meals Thursday.
AISD parents can get two breakfast and two lunch meals for their children to get them through the rest of the week when they visit one of the 14 meal pick-up spots Thursday.
The 14 locations are:
- Dobie Middle School
- Cook Elementary School
- Burnet Middle School
- LBJ Early College High School
- Govalle Elementary School
- T.A. Brown Elementary School
- Eastside Memorial Early College High School
- Dawson Elementary School
- Linder Elementary School
- Crockett Early College High School
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School
- Houston Elementary School
- Akins Early College High School
- Perez Elementary School
Another reminder that AISD is no longer serving weekend meals, and those in need are encouraged to reach out to the Central Texas Food Bank for meal assistance.