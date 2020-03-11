AISD, Eanes ISD suspend school-sponsored domestic travel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Austin Independent School District and Eanes ISD both announced they were suspending school-sponsored domestic travel in some form.

AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz announced on March 10 that AISD would suspend travel to states where there is community-wide spread of the coronavirus and where the local government has declared a state of a public health emergency. This currently includes California, Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Oregon, Washington and Utah.

Meanwhile, Eanes ISD announced that “out of an abundance of caution,” it was cancelling all school-sponsored out-of-state trips taking place before Spring Break — and post-Spring Break trips were also being re-evaluated.

In the announcement, Eanes ISD said:

“With the uncertainty of the situation, we do not feel confident we can reasonably ensure adequate safety on an out-of-state excursion. Just yesterday, we learned a Westlake High School student who recently attended an out-of-state conference is now quarantined because an attendee at the conference became infected with the coronavirus.”

The district also said that UIL travel within the state will continue and that non-UIL travel in Texas will be evaluated.