AISD deploying WiFi equipped buses to area without internet access during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With everyone practicing social distancing and staying home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many families in the Austin Independent School District community are struggling without reliable internet access at home.

In an effort to help these families, AISD is deploying 110 buses equipped with WiFi hotspots to provide access to the internet.

The district says the buses are being placed in areas where reliable access to the internet is least likely. These bus hotspots are made possible through an over $600,000 grant from wireless provider Kajeet.

The router equipped buses will be at the following locations:

North Locations:

8800 & 8900 N. IH 35 (Avesta & Capella Apartments)

5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes)

7000 Decker Lane (Huntington Meadows Apartments)

1601 E. Anderson Lane (Ashford Costa Esmeralda previously Creekwood Apartments)

1901 E. Anderson Lane (Avesta Apartments)

1044 Norwood Plaza (Paddock at Norwood Apartments)

South Locations:

10701 & 10505 S. IH 35 (Onion Creek Apartments & Bridge at Asher Apartments)

1601 E. Slaughter Lane (River Ridge Community)

815 W. Slaughter Lane (Trails at the Park)

8405 Old Bee cave Road (Southwest Trails Apartments)

Additionally, mobile WiFi will be mabe available at the following schools:

Uphaus Early Childhood Center (5200 Freidrich Lane)

Metz Elementary (84 Robert T. Martinez Jr. Street)

Students can access the free WiFi from their school computers on weekdays starting at 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.