AISD Crisis Support Fund created to support families during COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District’s public education foundation, Austin Ed Fund, has created a new fundraiser aimed at supporting the district community in response to the growing spread of COVID-19.

The new fund, the AISD Crisis Support Fund, will expand access to remote learning, food services and health programs. This announcement came on Monday, the same day the district declared school closures through April 3.

The AISD Crisis Support Fund will increase existing food production for the district and the money will go directly to food, supplies and additional staffing. Additionally, the fund will extend the reach of the student meal service during the week and will add a food security for families over the weekends.

According to a press release from Austin Ed Fund, around 67% or 54,000 AISD students qualify for meal benefits, relying on school meals during an average school day. The fund said that with support the district can expand and serve an estimated 4,800 meals to parents each day, leveraging the existing system.

Starting March 23, AISD will offer curbside meals at 16 school sites and delivery routes in 67 attendance zones. Details on the sites and deliveries can be found on the Austin ISD site here.

Donations to the AISD Crisis Support Fund can be made at austinedfund.org