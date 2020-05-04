AISD bus routes providing food services to continue after worker tests negative for COVID-19

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar reported a 9.3% year-over-year drop in state sales tax revenue for April, adding that May revenues could be even worse. The loss of billions of dollars in revenue will inevitibly impact state and local education budgets, according to education leaders.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Austin Independent School District bus routes will resume food delivery services after an employee who worked in the kitchen for those routes tested negative for COVID-19.

The district shut down the routes April 28 after the employee reported they weren’t feeling well, but didn’t show any symptoms at the time. The district also said the employee was tested for COVID-19 last week, and had all other people who were in direct contact with the worker quarantine until test results came back.

“We received confirmation that the employee tested negative for COVID-19, allowing staff to safely return to this meal prep location,” said Cristina Nguyen, AISD senior communications specialist.

The three routes that will resume food services are:

2161

Paredes Middle School

Island Oak Drive & Auction Oak Drive

Desert Willow Loop & Desert Primrose Drive

Wayne Riddell Loop & Carismatic Lane

S 1st Street & Southpark Meadows Drive

2162

O’Callahan Drive & Eruzione Drive

Alyssas Drive & Olivers Way

Elm Valley Drive & Sparkle Drive

Arroyo Doble Drive & Bear Canyon Drive

Torreon Drive & Altamira Street

2165