AISD bus routes providing food services to continue after worker tests negative for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Austin Independent School District bus routes will resume food delivery services after an employee who worked in the kitchen for those routes tested negative for COVID-19.
The district shut down the routes April 28 after the employee reported they weren’t feeling well, but didn’t show any symptoms at the time. The district also said the employee was tested for COVID-19 last week, and had all other people who were in direct contact with the worker quarantine until test results came back.
“We received confirmation that the employee tested negative for COVID-19, allowing staff to safely return to this meal prep location,” said Cristina Nguyen, AISD senior communications specialist.
The three routes that will resume food services are:
2161
- Paredes Middle School
- Island Oak Drive & Auction Oak Drive
- Desert Willow Loop & Desert Primrose Drive
- Wayne Riddell Loop & Carismatic Lane
- S 1st Street & Southpark Meadows Drive
2162
- O’Callahan Drive & Eruzione Drive
- Alyssas Drive & Olivers Way
- Elm Valley Drive & Sparkle Drive
- Arroyo Doble Drive & Bear Canyon Drive
- Torreon Drive & Altamira Street
2165
- Ravenscroft Drive & Pickard Lane
- Easy Street & Chappell Lane
- 10601 Menchaca Road
- Rockland Drive & Maydelle Drive
- Garbacz Drive & Geoffs Drive
- Kocurek Elementary