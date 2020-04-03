AISD adjusts meal distribution plan, will stop delivering meals on weekends

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District announced Thursday that it will adjust its meal distribution plan to provide meals Monday through Friday but no longer on weekends.

According to a press release from the district, this change in the meal distribution plan was necessary because the Texas Department of Agriculture changed its policy on the reimbursement of weekend meals.

AISD Food Services says it will continue to make and provide meals for children younger than 19 and their parents or guardians. The meals will be provided at over 70 locations while schools remain closed in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, a waiver provided by TDA allows parents to pick up meals without their child present. They must have one of the following forms of identification at the pick up location.

Official letter/email from the school that shows children as enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from Parent Portal of the school website

Birth certificate for children not in school

Student ID cards

Families in need of food assistance on weekends, are encouraged to reach out to the Central Texas Food Bank at (512)-282-2111.

More information on where and how AISD is distributing meals can be found on its website.