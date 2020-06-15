Airport traffic at ABIA unsurprisingly took a massive hit in April

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not a surprising number, but Austin-Bergstrom International Airport’s April passenger traffic numbers were still staggering compared to April 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ABIA reports passenger traffic decreased by 96.6% in comparison to last April with 47,781 total passengers flying during the month.

The rate of passengers who boarded a plane at ABIA during April 2020 was down by 96.6% to 24,463.

Southwest Airlines was down 96.1% with 19,337 passengers. American Airlines was down 94.7% with 13,255 total passengers. Delta Air Lines passengers totaled 6,130, down 96.9% at ABIA.

United Airlines and JetBlue Airways experienced the largest percentage drop at ABIA. United Airlines totaled 4,194 passengers, down 98%, and JetBlue totaled 466 passengers, which was down 99%.

ABIA’s cargo numbers were also down for the month of April. Total air cargo was down 11.5% compared to April last year. International air cargo was down 89.9% with 248,187 lbs.