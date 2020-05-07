Airbnb urges hosts in Austin not to authorize parties while social distancing rules remain in effect

FILE – This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco. A lucky few will be able to live the adventures of Phileas Fogg from Jules Vernes’ classic “Around the World in 80 Days.” Hosted by Airbnb, a small number of guests will travel across 16 countries to promote a new collection of available bookings called Airbnb Adventures. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During this time of the year when graduation celebrations are common place, the vacation and home rental company Airbnb is urging hosts not to throw any parties as social distancing guidelines are in effect.

Airbnb previously announced that it will not allow hosts to authorize parties in areas of the country where public health mandates place a ban on social gatherings.

Gov. Abbott recently initiated revised executive orders that reopened parts of the state. However, Airbnb wants to remind hosts that while some parts of Texas have opened up, Abbott stated that social distancing remains in effect.

“We want to be very clear not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in an Austin Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with Austin Police in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service,” Airbnb wrote in a statement.

To enforce this policy, Airbnb has disabled the “event-friendly” search filter on its app. In other areas such as Seattle, the company has removed the “parties and events allowed” rule from any listings that previously formally authorized parties.