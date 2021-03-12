KXAN reporters discuss surviving COVID-19, covering effects of pandemic a year after first case reported

Will DuPree, Candy Rodriguez and Jacqulyn Powell all survived COVID-19 after getting infected at separate times throughout the past year.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Saturday will mark one year since Travis County reported its first case of COVID-19, which has gone on now to infect more than 77,000 people in the area.

Fortunately, Austin Public Health reports that approximately 75,000 have now recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, including some of the journalists who spent the past year covering the impacts to the community.

Those reporters at KXAN include Candy Rodriguez, Jacqulyn Powell and Will DuPree. They share a couple of things in common: they each survived COVID-19 and kept reporting on how it’s affected everything from schools and sports to businesses and government.

These three journalists will discuss how the virus affected them personally, as well the COVID-19 issues they continue to report on as vaccinations increase in the state and change how different entities are moving forward.

Watch a live-streamed conversation of this reporter roundtable at 12:30 p.m. in this story as well as the KXAN News Facebook page.