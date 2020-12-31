After hospitalization spike, Austin partners with the state to push more COVID-19 antibody therapy

The drug Bamlanivimab, the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. Antibodies are made by the immune system to fight the virus but it can take several weeks after infection for the best ones to form. This and a Regeneron medication aim to help right away, by supplying concentrated doses of one or two antibodies that worked best in lab tests. (Courtesy of Eli Lilly via AP)

AUSTIN (TEXAS) — An antibody therapy was supposed to keep COVID-19 patients from having to be hospitalized. But about a month after its distribution, Austin-area hospitalizations reached their highest hospitalization total since July 24.

The monoclonal antibody therapy is called bamlanivimab, developed by Eli Lilly & Company.

Now, the Department of State Health Services says they’re renewing their efforts to get the product out, “especially to nursing homes that have COVID-19 cases in their facilities,” a spokesperson told KXAN via email.

“Nursing facilities can request the product, and additional assistance, from HHSC. HHSC regulates nursing homes and requires reporting of outbreaks in them,” said press officer Douglas Loveday.

Austin-Travis County health officials are also partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Management to set up a mobile infusion center to administer antibody therapy.





TDEM opened an antibody infusion therapy wing (pictured) in El Paso in November and an infusion center in Cameron County on Dec. 17. (Photos TDEM)

In a press conference on Wednesday, Austin Public Health’s interim director Dr. Mark Escott said staff would be provided by TDEM.

Escott said people who qualify for the treatment include those over the age of 65 as well as young people who have underlying health conditions.

A spokesperson for Austin’s office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says they will add questions to APH’s COVID-19 questionnaire to peg people who qualify.

Those people will then be sent a notification that they are eligible for an antibody treatment and a second screening will occur, he said.

“For others, we’re asking our physician community to refer folks to this center once it’s operational,” Escott said.

The city says the mobile infusion unit involves an 18-wheeler truck with stations set up outside.

A spokesperson says will be either be administering regeneron or bamlanivimab or both and will be working with a local hospital that already has doses.

He says the launch date is dependent on weather but the hope to start “as soon as possible.”

Loveday says Texas has over 30,000 doses, but hasn’t said how many of those have actually been delivered.

A spokesperson for Ascension Seton says they’ve been receiving regular shipments of the drug and have treated 80 patients with bamlanivimab as of Dec. 29.

He says bamlanivimab can be given within 10 days of the first symptom for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 through an antigen or molecular test. They must also meet these FDA criteria.

Loveday says the agency is increasing communication not only to nursing facilities but also healthcare providers, in general.

“We are also providing antibody treatments to facilities that can use them and providing additional support where necessary,” he says.

The CDC recommends that people who want the COVID-19 vaccine wait 90 days after receiving the bamlanivimab treatments or convalescent plasma before receiving the vaccine.



