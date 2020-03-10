ACC student in self-quarantine after family member experiences flu-like symptoms

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ACC Austin Community College

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College announced in a letter to its community on Monday that a student at the Riverside campus is under self-quarantine after a family member experienced flu-like symptoms.

According to ACC, the college was notified on Monday and immediately began working with local and regional health partners to identify next steps.

In its announcement, ACC said:

“Austin Public Health determined that any potential exposure with this student is considered low-risk. Neither the student nor their family has been in direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 and no members are being tested at this time.”

The college also notes that the student’s family is also under self-quarantine.

For more information and further updates, visit austincc.edu/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Remarkable Women Winner: Micki Eubanks

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Don't Miss