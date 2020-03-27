Abor Car Wash asks for donations during COVID-19 pandemic, offers free car washes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The current pandemic and quarantine due to COVID-19 is hurting many businesses across Texas and the rest of the country. However, now you can help some employees that are unable to work and get your car washed at the same time.

Arbor Car Wash is offering a free car wash at all five of its locations except its Research Boulevard location. The company is taking donations to help its employees who are not able to work at this time.

“Hang in there, we will get through this like we have in the past with everything else,” said Arbor Car Wash General Manager Ray Gonzalez in a message to all Texans

The free express wash will be happening at Arbor Car Wash locations for the next two weeks.