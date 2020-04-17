A salute to Austin during the COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is one of America’s top cities to live in due to its economic growth, yet its hustle and bustle has been paused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So our Digital Photojournalist Todd Bailey traveled around town over the past week focusing on once-busy intersections of life within the (once) Live Music Capital of the World and documented snapshots of what life currently looks like in Austin. Our KXAN News Today Anchor Tom Miller then put his own words into an essay to describe what he saw: