A salute to Austin during the COVID-19 outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is one of America’s top cities to live in due to its economic growth, yet its hustle and bustle has been paused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
So our Digital Photojournalist Todd Bailey traveled around town over the past week focusing on once-busy intersections of life within the (once) Live Music Capital of the World and documented snapshots of what life currently looks like in Austin. Our KXAN News Today Anchor Tom Miller then put his own words into an essay to describe what he saw:
There is an uncomfortable silence in our city known for its upbeat melody.
Emptiness in the places we’ve grown accustomed to hearing the music we make.
An uninvited stranger pressed pause on the song Austin sings so well.
The one way out of this, to make present past, is to push forward.
You see, Texas fights back, not afraid to sacrifice, to support our warriors, our neighbors.
And to love — love for those who protect us, care for us, nourish us, and who make us smile.
Yes, things are different — what we wear, where we go, and what we do once we’re there. But this too is part of the fight.
And in America’s fastest-growing big city, life goes on.
Life’s simple notes, alone, or with only our closest loved ones, will rejoin the choir soon enough.
Our song may sound a little off-key right now, but in time, and together, we’ll find our harmony.Tom Miller