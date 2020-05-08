A Mother’s Day guide to gift shopping and safety during coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s an understatement to say this Mother’s Day will be different from last year’s. Most, if not all of us, can expect fewer hugs, travels and gatherings.

Health officials fear the latter could spark a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

And there’s also some concern about gifts bought at stores, as health officials continue to remind people to take precautions such as hand washing, wearing masks and staying six feet apart from others.

Surfacing concerns

Claire Cabrera works in the floral department at a grocery store in Austin. What she witnessed on a past Wednesday alarmed her.

“I had taken a break from work and I was just observing everything. ’cause it’s really fun to people watch right now,” Cabrera said. “I just noticed in the gift card section there was tons and tons of people grabbing cards for their moms for Mother’s Day. I think I saw 15 people touch the exact same card.”

KXAN is not naming the store because what Cabrera observed is not unique to that store, and she says her work has been good about taking precautions to protect shoppers, including thoroughly sanitizing surfaces and providing hand sanitizer and wipes for customers.

In a Facebook post, she expressed concern about what she saw.

(Courtesy: Claire Cabrera)

She admits the post was meant to be “silly” but does believe there’s a warning behind the humor.

“People aren’t really thinking about the coronavirus when they’re shopping for Mother’s Day cards,” Cabrera said. “Lots of masks, not a lot of gloves right now.”

COVID-19 and surfaces

CDC officials say COVID-19 doesn’t last on surfaces, but items at stores are more frequently touched by many people.

Cabrera saw multiple people touching the same cards “in a matter of 30 or 40 minutes.”

“That’s happening all day, I watched it during my whole eight-hour shift. Just like, ‘Wow, what’s going on over there?'”

The CDC states on its website that “it may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes.” But that is “not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”

The center reminds everyone to wash hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer or other alcohol-based hand rubs. Also, routinely clean frequently-touched surfaces if possible.

Prevention and procedures

Cabrera said “Mother’s Day is extremely different this year.” Her work is taking precautions to prevent as much spread as possible while folks shop.

“There’s a lot less touching [by staff]. Usually, it’s very customized in my department. We custom wrap everything for all of the customers that come in. There’s a lot of touching of flowers and paper and everything.”

This year, that’s all been “cut out.”

“It’s very much just grab and go,” Cabrera said. “We’re there to guide you along the process while keeping that social distancing, but there’s not that much interaction and customization.”

Her store has also seen an increase in online orders.

“It helps us as well, just to be prepared for what’s coming.”

Other stores are prepared as well.

“We’re offering a promotion on tulips this year and they are available for grocery delivery via Amazon Prime,” Rachel Malish, public relations for Whole Foods Market, said in an email.

Some local businesses, like Easy Tiger, are offering gift baskets that can be delivered. Restaurants and shops such as Colleen’s Kitchen and Halcyon Coffee are providing Mother’s Day meal kits to go.

Homemade alternatives

Many of Cabrera’s friends commented on her post conveying crafted gifts have more meaning.

“That card is even more special when it is homemade,” Cabrera said. “It was a long thread of people talking like, ‘Definitely, I have stuff in my house I forgot about/ I can make cards with. I think everybody has a paper and markers and maybe this Mother’s day it will be a card to remember, definitely, for your mom.”

Her mom lives just down the road from her but she’s refrained from seeing her out of caution because of where she works.

“I just FaceTime her, and I guess that’s how we’ll be spending this Mother’s Day as well. I’ll just call her on the phone and wish her a Happy Mother’s Day, and I’ll hug her when I get to hug her.”

When asked if not being able to hug her right now bothered her, Cabrera said, “This has been going on for almost two months, right? It’s starting to feel like the new norm.”

It’s a statement she feels odd saying, but she does have hope.

“I know it’s all gonna pass soon, hopefully, so I think there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”