Sergeant with Travis County Constable Precinct 5 dies due to COVID-19

Sergeant Dale Multer

Photo: Travis County Constable Precinct 1

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A sergeant with the Travis County constables has died due to COVID-19 complications, according to a Travis County Constable Precinct 1 Facebook post on Sunday.

The Facebook post reads that Sgt. Dale Multer, of Travis County Constable Precinct Five, died due to COVID-19 “while serving to protect others and was planning to retire next year.” “We send our condolences to the family, the Precinct 5 family, and friends,” the post said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office posted on Twitter Sunday: “Our hearts are broken to hear of the death of Sgt. Dale Multer, Constable Pct. 5. He was a friend to many and will be sorely missed.”

On Sunday, Travis County health officials reported there are 8,461 total cases of COVID-19 in the area with 117 deaths related to the virus.

