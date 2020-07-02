6 TSA officers test positive for COVID-19 at Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six Transportation Security Administration officers who work at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.,

They last worked on June 24, according to a TSA spokeswoman. She added, “Airport security operations have not been negatively impacted as a result of TSA officers testing positive for Covid-19.”

Anyone who are concerned they may have come in contact with a TSA officer should contact their doctor, the spokeswoman said. She also said people should follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines for travelers, which includes practicing social distancing and being alert for symptoms.

Austin’s airport has seen far fewer passengers than it did before the pandemic. In April, it reported traffic decreased by 96.6% compared to that month the previous year.