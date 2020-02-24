6 patients with coronavirus still under quarantine in San Antonio

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Center for Disease Control has confirmed six cases of coronavirus in Texas. The patients are currently being quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, one patient was brought to the base on a U.S. State Department-chartered flight from Wuhan City, China. The others came from Yokohama, Japan where they were being quarantined on a Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Health officials say there is little reason for Texans or San Antonians to worry about catching the virus because all patients have been under quarantine since they returned to the states.

There are no other cases in Texas.

The DSHS says, however, that if you have recently traveled to China, it is best you stay home for 14 days and monitor yourself for any symptoms. Those include fever, cough or shortness of breath.