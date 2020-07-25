5-year-old Dallas boy dies from COVID-19

DALLAS, Texas (KDAF) — On Friday Dallas County officials reported 9 additional deaths from COVID-19. Among those reported was a 5-year-old Dallas boy.

According to a report released by the county, the boy had been critically ill in an area hospital and had underlying high-risk health conditions. The ages of the other deaths reported ranged from 40 to 80-years-old.

Over 1,450 children under 18 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Dallas County during the first three weeks of July, including 29 children who have required hospitalization for COVID-19 during that timeframe.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said “Sadly today we announced the death of a five-year-old child from COVID-19. This is our first pre-teen death here in Dallas County. I want to point out to the public that we have seen a sharp uptick in children getting COVID.”

659 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, continuing the downward trend from just a few days ago when over 1,000 new cases were being reported daily.

The county advises people wear a mask whenever possible, avoid contact with others outside of the home and unnecessary trips.