4th Austin bar’s license suspended over COVID-19 rule violations, 17 suspensions in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fourth Austin bar has had its permit suspended after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission began enforcement of coronavirus safety rules in earnest over the weekend. A total of 17 bars so far have had their licenses suspended, TABC said Monday.

Soho Lounge at 217 East Sixth St. will have its license suspended for 30 days starting Monday, the TABC said. TABC says on June 20, the bar “failed to operate its business in accordance with the capacity limitations for bars,” which is 50% under Gov. Abbott’s orders. Establishments also must maintain six feet between groups of customers.

Over the weekend, the TABC suspended permits for 12 bars in Texas, three of which were in Austin. On Monday, it added five more bars to the list, including Soho Lounge:

Monday

Burnhouse, San Antonio

The Cantina (W. Exchange Ave.), Fort Worth

Soho Lounge, Austin

Siete Banderas, Laredo

Electric Cowboy, Longview

Sunday

Handlebar Houston, Houston

BARge 295, Seabrook

Harris House of Heroes, Dallas

The New PR’s, Fort Worth

UnBARlievable (West 6 th ), Austin

), Austin Little Woodrow’s, Lubbock

Coconuts, El Paso

Saturday

Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden, Austin

Whiskey, Tango, Foxtrot Icehouse, Austin

Friday

Werk Bar, El Paso

Marty’s Live, Dallas

Elevate Night Club, McAllen

At least one of those bars, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse, claims “State officials expressed their satisfaction with Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Icehouse’s compliance and action, and allowed us to continue operating without any changes or concerns.” It also expressed worry that closing its bar for 30 more days after being shuttered for so long because of the pandemic would be “the same as putting them out of business.”