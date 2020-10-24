40 Central Texas St. David’s HealthCare personnel sent to help El Paso in fight against COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since Oct. 10, 40 support personnel from St. David’s HealthCare in Central Texas, including nurses, have been sent to El Paso to help in the fight against COVID-19.

According to a spokesperson for St. David’s HealthCare, those workers were sent to its affiliate hospital, Las Palmas Del Sol HealthCare to assist with the recent surge in cases for the region.

“Through their affiliation with HCA Healthcare, St. David’s HealthCare’s national partner, the healthcare systems are able to combine resources to strengthen their capabilities and improve care,” a statement from the spokesperson said in part.

The area has reported a record-breaking number of cases. As of Saturday, the city reported 10,911 active COVID-19 cases and 572 total deaths. Austin-Travis County had 850 active cases and 448 deaths, at last check.

This comes as Gov. Greg Abbott requested Saturday to use William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Ft. Bliss for non-COVID patients to free up hospital beds in El Paso-area hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Abbott said Thursday he would surge additional state resources to El Paso to support the area’s fight against the virus.

A release said the Texas Department of State Health Services would deploy over 460 medical personnel plus equipment including:

Texas Emergency Medical Task Force ambulance bus

Medical incident support team

Five ambulances

Mobile medical unit to assist first responders

48 patient monitors

25 medical beds

30 oxygen concentrators

That assistance is on top of the resources Gov. Abbott, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and DSHS previously sent, which was 244 medical personnel, including respiratory therapists and nurses. Together that more than doubled the number of personnel in El Paso to help care for COVID-19 patients.

As of Oct. 22, El Paso’s emergency response warehouses were stocked with over 4.8 million masks, over 629,000 gowns and coveralls, over 400,000 gloves, over 38,000 face shields, plus more person that has been provided by TDEM.