4 more cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County

Williamson County judge Bill Gravell reads orders during Wednesday’s announce of the county’s first four COVID-19 cases. (KXAN photo)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County health officials announced four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county Thursday.

This follows Wednesday’s press conference where the first four cases were announced, and with one of those cases being transferred to Travis County, there are now seven positive cases in Williamson County.

“We have prepared for the fact that more confirmed cases would come to Williamson County, so we are ready,” County Judge Bill Gravell said. “We continue to ask everyone to follow the preventative measures and be prepared, not scared.”

The most recent positive cases are:

Male in his 30s with recent international travel history

Female in her 30s with recent international travel history

Female in her 40s who had been in an area with community spread

Male in his 50s with unknown exposure history

“The most important things that we can do as individuals to avoid exposure and avoid exposing others should be the main focus as a community,” said Dr. Lori Palazzo, Williamson County health authority.

“Social distancing is crucial — older adults and those with underlying health conditions need to stay in their homes. All others need to stop going out in public places for non-essentials reasons and spreading the asymptomatic virus,” she said.