$300 bonus unemployment assistance payment ending

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency told the Texas Workforce Commission it would no longer fund the $300 per week bonus payment relating to unemployment benefits Wednesday, TWC said in a press release.

The Lost Wages Assistance program funded by FEMA ended the benefit week of Sept. 5. The program allowed the extra payment throughout August and into the beginning of September, the TWC said.

The benefit weeks FEMA approved the payments for are:

Aug. 1

Aug. 8

Aug. 15

Aug. 2

Aug. 29

Sept. 5

The commission says it will continue to pay eligible claimants for the approved six weeks, as long as the existing FEMA funds deposited to TWC remain available, but there won’t be any funds in the future.

The Lost Wages Assistance Program was created by an executive order by President Donald Trump in lieu of the CARES Act Federal Pandemic Assistance Program that expired July 25. The assistance program provided $600 of supplemental benefits per week to claimants.