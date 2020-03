This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three more people have died from the new coronavirus in Washington state.

Health officials said Monday that the latest deaths bring the total to five in the state and in the United States.

Dr. Jeff Duchin from Public Health – Seattle & King County announced the new deaths at a news conference.

Researchers said earlier that the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in Washington state.