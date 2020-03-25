2nd presumptive positive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Bastrop County

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Bastrop County has been confirmed by the Bastrop County Health Authority.

The BCHA says the newest case is a 33-year-old woman and that her exposure to the virus was travel related. Bastrop County officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have come into contact with recently.

The first case of COVID-19 in Bastrop County was confirmed on Saturday.

Bastrop County is providing two COVID-19 hotlines for residents with questions. For general information, residents should call 512-303-4300. For medical questions on coronavirus symptoms, residents should call the Ascension COVID-19 medical hotline at 833-978-0649.

As of Wednesday morning, Austin Public Health confirmed there are 98 cases of COVID-19 in Travis County and 1,022 cases in Texas.