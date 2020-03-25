2 Round Rock boys receive special birthday parade during COVID-19 quarantine

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Two young boys in Round Rock had to postpone their birthday parties like many people this past week because of the coronavirus. However, that didn’t stop friends and family from throwing them a special surprise.

During a procession led by an Austin police officer, Felix and Jaden Gomez got to see their friends from the Round Rock Wolf Pack Baseball Club in a surprise drive-by birthday party.

“We are all here to celebrate a very special day, a special day for two special boys,” the officer leading the party said as he led the party down Felix and Jaden’s street.

