2 more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 announced in Fort Bend County on Friday

FORT BEND, County (KXAN) — On Friday, Fort Bend County Health and Human Services announced two additional presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the county — bringing the total cases to three.

According to Fort Bend County HHS, the patients are two women in their 60s with histories of international travel. One of the women’s symptoms have already resolved, HHS says, and the other woman is experiencing mild symptoms.

BACKGROUND: COVID-19 found in 6th person in Houston area who returned from Egypt trip

Fort Bend County HHS says both women are under mandatory home quarantine. The women were part of the same group of travelers to Egypt associated with the recent cases in Harris County and in Houston.