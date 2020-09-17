2 local high school students fund COVID-19 relief efforts with cookie delivery company

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “We just kind of wanted a nice and playful name.”

Two local high school students hope their cookie delivery company is music to Austinites’ ears during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Courtesy: Alice Huang & Sarah Zeng)

Sarah Zeng is a junior at Westwood High School and her friend Alice Huang is a junior at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School.

Both felt “a little bit down” because their summer plans got canceled because of the coronavirus. The situation wasn’t ideal, but they considered others instead of complaining.

“Many other people in our Austin community were definitely suffering much worse,” Huang said.

So they each decided to start a cookie delivery company called Dough Re Mi. It’s a clever name for a sweet reason.

Cookie comfort

The company donates percentages of their proceeds for COVID-19 relief — treats they hope can provide comfort during these times.

“As of the end of August, we’ve donated over $3,000 dollars to help those in our community who are disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” Huang said.

(Courtesy: Alice Huang & Sarah Zeng)

80% of their proceeds go to All Together ATX. The Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin partnered to create the fund. It’s a community-led philanthropic fund that provides flexible resources to nonprofit organizations. Those organizations work with the communities Huang and Zeng mentioned, as well as help with the economic consequences of the outbreak. You can donate or apply for a grant on the fund’s website.

They’ve officially been in business since May, and have seen many smiles and sales so far.

“We got over 40 orders that week and we were kind of overwhelmed but it was super cool to just deliver to that many people and see everyone be so excited about our cause,” Zeng said.

“Yeah, we baked like a hundred dozens of cookies or more, like, it was insane. It’s never been this busy in the kitchen. I think that week that we got all of the Statesman orders, Sarah stayed up until 4 a.m. baking, so yeah, it’s crazy,” Huang said. “It’s really awesome to see everyone smile right now through these rough times.”

They take orders throughout the week, bake all of the cookies on Fridays and deliver all cookies on Saturdays. They have a set delivery zone but also do pickups at the arboretum if someone lives outside the zone and wants to make the trip.

What’s the future hold?

Dough Re Mi will continue throughout their school years and beyond. Zeng said they’d like to expand the company service to businesses and large events.

“If we just step back and think about the things we’ve accomplished and impacted, I think it’s still really surprising to us and also the interactions we’re having with the community… I think it’s definitely exercised us in a way we haven’t done before… it’s opened a new horizon for us.”

If you’d like to purchase cookies to help support the fund, you can do so on their website or follow along their journey via social media.