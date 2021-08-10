2 ICU beds left in Central Texas region, local health authority announces

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a joint Austin City Council and Travis County Commissioners meeting, Austin-Travis County health authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said there are just two ICU beds left in the 11-county region Austin is in.

She noted that ICU bed availability around the state is also low and that transferring people to other hospitals is becoming increasingly difficult.

Of the people in area hospitals, more than 80% of them were unvaccinated. An additional 3.7% of those people were partially vaccinated.

In the latest COVID-19 update, 557 people were reported to be in local hospitals with COVID-19. It’s the highest number of hospitalizations we’ve seen since January 28.

191 people are in Austin ICUs with the virus, the highest we’ve seen since the pandemic began. A record number of people were on a ventilator battling COVID-19 Monday at 116.

This is a developing story and will be updated.