2-1-1 calls on hold in Texas due to uptick related to coronavirus pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin resident trying to help out an elderly man in need found out during the COVID-19 pandemic just how overloaded the system is.

David Ferguson said he noticed an elderly man having a hard time getting the essentials he needed for a quarantine. That’s when he decided to call 2-1-1 to try and help get the man services.

“Well I was just thinking if I was elderly and maybe I didn’t have resources to the internet who would I be able to reach out to or who could I contact,” Ferguson said.

According to Ferguson, he tried to reach an operator for a few days but was on hold for more than an hour each time.

Leaders at Texas Health and Human Services said “We are experiencing higher than normal call volumes, and we are working quickly to serve all callers as soon as possible.”

Texas Health and Human Services said they’re adding capacity to their call center to be able to respond to the uptick in calls about COVID-19 coming in from around the state.