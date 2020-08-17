15-year-old Austinite starts business, raises money for local COVID-19 relief

AUSTIN — Fifteen-year-old Jennifer Fang is nuts about nutrition and nourishing — this applies to both food and people.

In high school, most students focus their four years on the next four to come: college. But Fang, a junior at Saint Michael’s Catholic Academy, set her sights and determination on developing a brand and business.

Inspirations

(Courtesy: Jennifer Fang)

Fang first found inspiration when her friends started a cookie delivery business this year. Since she’s been cooking to eat healthier, she combined her new habits with selling it.

Inspiration also came from her family — her mom, the national sales director of Mary Kay China. She says her mom’s path impacted hers.

“She’s been very helpful for me, throughout this journey, because I know she experienced a lot in her journey… she has been putting a lot of effort into delivering products to people directly.”

Company with a cause

(Courtesy: Jennifer Fang)

Labeled as “organic healthful food for a cause” on her website, Fang created “nutssosweet” in April 2020 to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

“I think it’s really important to provide good for both the customers as well as the organizations that I’m donating to,” Fang said.

More than two weeks ago she raised more than $600 for charity organizations like Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN), posting to Instagram of her achievements so far.

ADRN’s relief fund assists thousands of individuals and families experiencing financial hardships related to the pandemic. You can learn more about the cause on their website.

“Families are still in need as COVID-19’s effects are still present. Help us in the month of August to beat our previous donations!” Fang said in her post.

Her business is currently donating 80% of profits to ADRN.

“It really just matches up to my morals to help out, specifically to the local area. I moved here three years ago and just found my love for the city so much,” Fang said. “These people are very local and they’re here right now. They get the help that they need as soon as I donate [to] them.”

And what did mom think?

“She never expected me to actually do something like this and she saw all of the press I’ve gotten recently and was really impressed,” Fang said.

Food for thought and body

A far as her food goes, she uses organic, nutrient-dense ingredients for “positive” impacts.

Her products include granola, nut butters, and milk bread buns, for example. Customers can even “shop by diet.” If you’re interested in making a purchase to support her cause and the charities, you can order delivery on her website.

Purchases are delivered every Sunday throughout Austin.

(Courtesy: Megan Markham)

Future plans

Fang wants to keep growing the business during high school. She hopes to ship her products throughout Texas. And when college comes calling, she might hand the business off to her sister.

She plans to attend Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania focusing on entrepreneurship. She did a summer program with them creating a product to help with COVID-19.

Overall, she says she wishes to take what she learned and influence others to follow their own dreams and business.

“I definitely wish to be represented as a role model for many people, because I’ve been growing up as the oldest [sibling] in our family. I have a younger sister. My parents always told me that she looks up to me, and I believe that there can be so [many] possibilities,” Fang said. “I’m trying to help the best as I can.”