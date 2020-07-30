14 Dallas family members get COVID-19 after virus denier’s party, 1 dead and another on life support

DALLAS (KXAN) — A Dallas man who hosted family members in June, under the thought COVID-19 was a hoax, now regrets that after one member died and 13 others tested positive for the virus, with one on life support.

According the a report by NBC, Tony Green invited his partner’s parents over to his house for a party June 13. Green admitted no one wore masks, as he thought “the mainstream media and the Democrats were using it [COVID-19} to create panic, crash the economy and destroy Trump’s chances at re-election.”

The next day, Green felt sick. Two days later, his partner of nine years and parents felt sick. However, his partner’s parents, whom Green considers his in-laws even though he and his partner aren’t married, still went to Austin for the birth of their first grandchild, the report says.

Two other family members went to Austin with the in-laws. Both got sick. The parents of the newborn also got sick. The newborn didn’t, Green said.

Everyone tested positive for coronavirus, Green said. He and his father-in-law, Rafael Ceja, were admitted to a hospital June 24, and then Ceja’s mother was admitted to the same hospital later on. She was one of the family members who traveled from Dallas to Austin with Green’s in-laws.

The mother died of COVID-19 complications on July 2, Green said. She was in the room next to her son, and her son didn’t even know she was there. Ceja learned later that day she died, Green said. Only 10 family members could attend her funeral two days later, Green said.

Ceja is still on life support as of July 27, according to a GoFundMe page that Green set up.

Two of Ceja’s sisters, one of his nephews and a brother-in-law had all contracted the virus bringing the total number of infected family members to 14, Green said.

Twelve family members have either recovered or are in various stages of recovery, Green said.

“I cannot help but feel responsible for convincing our families it was safe to have a get-together,” Green told NBC News in a phone interview. “There’s a lot of things that I would have done differently.”