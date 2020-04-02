1000+ die in single day in the U.S. from Coronavirus

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The United States has seen its deadliest day yet from COVID-19. On April 1, 1,040 people died in the U.S. from the virus. The day before, 504 people died. The first death in the U.S. happened exactly one month earlier, on March 1, according to Johns Hopkins University.

During an average year, 7,708 people die per day in the United States. Most of these deaths are from common ailments. 433 people die per day from Lung Cancer, 166 die from Breast Cancer and 508 die from the flu. This year, the average deaths per day will be higher, but not as high as it might seem.

As of April 2, 5,151 people have died in the U.S. from the coronavirus. 217,263 people have confirmed cases. That means just over 2% of those confirmed have died, while 8,710 have recovered.

It seems scary, but let’s talk about recovery time. According to the World Health Organization, patients with mild symptoms recover after approximately two weeks. While someone with severe symptoms can take up to six weeks to recover.

The first death in the U.S. happened on March 1, and since then the number of cases has grown exponentially, but that was only four weeks ago. The vast majority of those cases are still in recovery. Meaning, the number of people who’ve recovered could surge in the coming weeks.