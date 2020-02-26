Coronavirus test pending for 1 northern Va resident, no confirmed cases

2 COVID-19 test results are still pending in the entire state of Virginia, the other one is in the southwest region

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — One person is being tested for the coronavirus in northern Virginia, according to data posted by the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday.

There are no confirmed cases of the virus, officially named COVID-19, in the state of Virginia, the department of health reports.

According to the department’s data, a total of four people in northern Virginia were tested for COVID-19. Three tested negative, and one person’s results are still pending.

A total of six people in the whole state of Virginia have tested negative for COVID-19, and one other person’s test is still pending along with the northern Virginia case. The second pending test is from southwest Virginia, the health department said.

The Virginia Department of Health said they update their COVID-19 surveillance data every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The chart can be viewed in realtime at this link.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention outlined what criteria must be met for patients to be evaluated for COVID-19:

Chart courtesy of CDC

President Donald Trump is expected to speak around 6 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2020, regarding coronavirus in the United States. He will be joined by experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Viewers can watch it live on WDVM 25.