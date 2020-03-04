Coronavirus precautions for older, more vulnerable people being taken in central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the new coronavirus’ death toll in Washington jumped from six to nine in a matter of hours. The spread there is mainly associated with a nursing facility.

As COVID-19 continues to spread in Washington, as well as other states, local nursing and retirement homes are taking proactive steps to protect their communities.

“Even with the risk being low, you always want to take a proactive approach because all it takes is one person getting ill and not being properly monitored,” said Christine Moss, Executive Director of Poet’s Walk Round Rock.

The Williamson County memory care community provides around-the-clock care to 35 people.

“We know that the residents are [the] highest risk potential for infectious disease process having an adverse effect,” said Moss. “A resident’s health can change so quickly.”

Moss told KXAN most of their residents are in their 70s or 80s. They have someone who is 100-years-old as well.

With COVID-19, she’s doing more training with her staff.

“We’re always big on training, so ensuring that our staff understands what kind of precautions are to be taken. That it’s not airborne. It is a droplet,” Moss said.

For visitors, Moss told KXAN, “We have hand washing stations before anyone enters the community, so they can ensure that if they happen to touch any hard surfaces, they’re not bringing anything in with them.”

For residents, Moss said, “Always making sure first that you wash your hands before you eat is a very important part. Staying hydrated is also an important part in staying healthy.”

KXAN also reached out to Buckner Retirements Services, which is a nonprofit that operates retirement communities in Texas.

They said, Buckner Retirement Services is:

Activating its Emergency Preparedness and Operations teams at each of the six campuses and holding a regular conference call with the teams from the six campuses. This process includes coordinating with local first responders and health care facilities in case emergency response for a resident or staff is necessary. Reviewing the Emergency Preparedness Manual and re-educating staff about infectious disease policies and procedures. Reviewing the BRS infection control protocol, inventorying supplies, and preparing employees through information and education. Launching a communications campaign internally for all stakeholders, including signs and posters in all communities. These Buckner-themed posters contain specific information about stopping the spread of germs and viruses. Directing staff exhibiting signs of sickness to stay home. Communicating with residents and family members that Buckner is taking this seriously and that we are taking every reasonable precaution.

Tuesday, Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Health Authority with Austin Public Health assured the public, “There may be a time in the future where the stakes are higher. We are not there today.”