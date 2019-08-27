Cornyn highlights expanded scholarship for veterans pursuing STEM degrees

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Veterans pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering and math could soon see additional funding after legislation by U.S. Sen. John Cornyn was approved by Washington lawmakers this month.

Cornyn will visit with student veterans at the University of Texas on Tuesday to highlight the expansion of the scholarship, which was first established in 2017. The updates to the program broadens GI benefits for veterans in STEM fields, according to Cornyn’s office.

President Donald Trump signed the Veteran STEM Scholarship Improvement Act into law on August 2. It updates the Nourse STEM Scholarship.

“With this new law, we’re opening the door for veterans to pursue meaningful careers in increasingly high-demand STEM fields,” Cornyn said in a statement when the legislation was signed.

A media release ahead of Cornyn’s Austin visit on Tuesday indicates the Nourse STEM Scholarship provides an additional nine months or $30,000 of GI Bill eligibility to student veterans pursuing a STEM degree.

According to Cornyn’s office, current law mandates that eligible STEM programs exceed 128 required credit hours; however, the average STEM degree program in Texas requires less than 128 credit hours. A Cornyn aide signaled this bill would reduce that requirement in the Nourse STEM Scholarship to reflect that STEM programs should exceed 120 required credit hours so that more veterans are able to take advantage of the scholarship in Texas.

Cornyn will be joined Tuesday by UT Austin President Greg Fenves, the university’s director of veterans services and hiring representatives from NASA and Dell. Student veterans will also participate in a round-table discussion about varying experiences transitioning from the military back to school.