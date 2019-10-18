Controversial E. Riverside rezoning passes, protesters gather outside Austin City Hall

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Thursday night, a controversial rezoning of land near E. Riverside Drive and S. Pleasant Valley Road was passed by Austin City Council.

Back in April, rezoning applications for the properties stoked some concerns from residents about affordable housing disappearing from the area. The proposal was even met with 13 protesters who were arrested during an August meeting.

In June, after hours of back-and-forth — and interruption by protesters — the city’s Planning Commission voted 7-1 to recommend approving the zoning changes.

The owners of the development announced Wednesday that they would provide housing for 100 of Austin’s homeless for up to five years, but that announcement was not enough to quell the protesters chanting at Austin City Hall.