What are the most common toy-related injuries?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every year, emergency room doctors see tens of thousands of toy-related injuries. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is keeping track of ER visits and it’s findings may have you checking your holiday list twice before shopping.

The CPSC reports an estimated 198,000 toy-related injuries were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2020 and nine toy-related deaths occurred.

“The majority of these deaths involve small parts and choking,” said CPSC spokesperson Nikki Flemming.

Nonmotorized scooters were associated with the most injuries, according to estimates..

“We are seeing about 21%of the toy-related hospital injuries were related to nonmotorized scooters,” said Flemming. “Riding toys can be a popular toy this holiday season — so scooters, bicycles, skateboards.”

If you have these items on your shopping list, Flemming suggests adding safety items along with it. This may include helmets, elbow pads and knee pads.

The CPSC also found building sets were the toy category related to the most estimated toy-related injuries for 4 years of age or younger.

“Toys have become more sophisticated over time, however, the cause of toy related death has remained the same. So again, avoid those small parts and choking hazards for young children.”

Click here for the full CPSC report.