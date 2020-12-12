Tips to avoid holiday shopping scams

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If an online deal looks too good to be true—it probably is. It may be fake or just unsafe.

KXAN’s Sally Hernandez spoke with a representative from the Consumer Product Safety Commission to learn how you can avoid online holiday scams this year.

Nikki Fleming with the commission said you should start with vendors or sellers you already know and trust. She said it’s hard to spot counterfeit products, so it’s best to buy the real thing.

“It looks very similar, if not the same as an actual product, and that means it may not have met testing required for safety,” she explained.

She said toy age guidance is not always listed online, so you might have to take a few extra minutes figuring out of the toy is age appropriate for the child you’re giving it too.

And you should always check for recalls, Fleming said.

“Yes you can get direct notification by downloading our recall app, that way you’re always in the know, and the good news for parents is that toy recalls have continued to decline,” Fleming said.