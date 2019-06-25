Ranked: Best, worst airports for cheap international flights

CHICAGO, IL – JANUARY 25: A Southwest Airlines jet leaves Midway Airport on January 25, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Southwest Airlines said that fourth-quarter profit jumped to $1.89 billion as the recent changes in the tax law reduced the company’s deferred tax liability. The changes are also expected to boost 2018 earnings. (Photo by Scott […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report from Scott’s Cheap Flights has ranked the top 10 best and worst airports for cheap international flights.

In the top spot for most cheap international flights was New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, according to the site. It found 436 deals in the last year to more than 120 international destinations.

Rounding out the top three were Los Angeles International Airport with 353 deals and General Edward Lawrence Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts with 342 deals.

No Texas airports made the list. But, Scott’s Cheap Flights founder, Scott Keyes, had nice things to say about Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Keyes said, “for a non-hub airport, Austin Bergstom International Airport is surprisingly well-stocked with cheap flights. In the past 12 months, we’ve found over 144 incredibly cheap flights departing AUS—an average savings of over $550 per ticket—including $259 round trip to Peru, $622 round trip to Fiji, and $353 round trip to Croatia.”

