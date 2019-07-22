Live Nation under fire for helping bands scalp tickets

AUSTIN (KXAN/ NBC News) — Have you ever tried to buy concert tickets the exact moment they went on sale and they’re instantly sold out?

Well, it turns out the fix was in.

Live Nation told NBC News they put concert tickets directly on secondary markets, like Stubhub, without ever selling them on the primary market place



This comes after Billboard released a secretly recorded phone call between Live Nation and an event promoter for the band Metallica.

The company agreed to put 88,000 tickets directly on the resale sites, so people never got a chance to buy them at face value.

Live Nation told NBC they did this because bands know face value is often lower than market value, and this allowed them to recapture some money.