Holiday shopping just got easier with these tips from the Better Business Bureau

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Black Friday is just around the corner, which means the holiday shopping season is about to begin.

Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday along with Black Friday kick off the holiday season each year.

The National Retail Federation reports that in spite of long lines, shoppers spend an average of $313.29 on gifts and holiday items from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

So it’s important to shop smart when it comes to your wallet and your loved ones — which is why the Better Business Bureau (BBB) put together a guide on how to make the most of the shopping season.

Black Friday

According to the BBB, while Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, many retailers begin their sales on Thursday evening.

To get the most out of Black Friday, you can:

Check to make sure the discounts offered at retail stores exclude certain items on your shopping list. You’ll also want to check and see if high percentages off discounts are the real deal; while it might say “75% off,” the product’s original price could be inflated. Plan your approach: Check the retailer’s flyers and other forms of advertising and make a game plan to see which stores have the best deals on the items you want.

Check the retailer’s flyers and other forms of advertising and make a game plan to see which stores have the best deals on the items you want. Do your research: Read product reviews, especially on items that are discounted. Sometimes, these items end up to be older models, or cheaper brands.

Small Business Saturday

This shopping day was created by American Express in 2009 to encourage more people to shop local and support fellow members of your community.

To get the most out of Small Business Saturday, you can:

The BBB recommends visiting your city’s Chamber of Commerce website to see what events and businesses will be participating locally. Invite friends and family: Take your friends and family along with you to learn more and explore the local shops and restaurants around you.

Take your friends and family along with you to learn more and explore the local shops and restaurants around you. Shop small, eat small: Retailers aren’t the only places you can visit while you’re out and about this holiday season! Restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries are also ways to show support for small businesses.

Cyber Monday

Rivaling Black Friday, Cyber Monday is rising as one of the top shopping days of the year. Shoppers spent nearly $7.9 billion on online purchases on Cyber Monday in 2018. But, shopping online does pose risks, especially on large and expensive purchases.

To get the most out of Cyber Monday, you can:

The BBB says if a deal or item seems too good to be true… it probably is. Double check the web addresses you’re browsing on — that means checking to make sure that the business name is spelled correctly, and if proper customer service and contact information is listed on the site. Beware of phishing scams: Any unsolicited texts, emails, or other messages claiming you’ve won a prize, alerting you to delivery issues and prompting you to click a link should be ignored. That link can install malware onto your phone, computer, or other personal device.

Any unsolicited texts, emails, or other messages claiming you’ve won a prize, alerting you to delivery issues and prompting you to click a link should be ignored. That link can install malware onto your phone, computer, or other personal device. Update antivirus software: Updated antivirus ensures that your devices are protected from the phishing scams listed above, as well as keep away pop-ups from non-secure sites.

Giving Tuesday

While the other three days encourage consumers to shop for loved ones, Giving Tuesday serves to give back to causes close to their hearts. In fact, the BBB says that charities in the U.S. receive one third of their annual donations during the holiday season.

To get the most out of Giving Tuesday, the BBB Wise Giving Alliance says:

Charities that support the same cause can often have similar names. Scammers use copycat names to steal money from those trying to donate. Double-check the name of the organization matches and is exactly correct to avoid mistaken identities or fraudulent activity. Avoid immediate decisions on unfamiliar charities: The holidays are a popular time for donation requests in public locations. Don’t feel pressured to give; it’s okay to go home and do your research before giving.

The holidays are a popular time for donation requests in public locations. Don’t feel pressured to give; it’s okay to go home and do your research before giving. Use standards-based evaluations: The BBB Wise Giving Alliance has 20 standards for charity accountability and has free-to-access charity reports available at give.org.

For more tips on how to navigate the holiday season, you can visit the BBB’s Holiday Tips page here.