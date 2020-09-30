Credit reports: When to check yours and what to look for

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A new report says only 33% of Americans checked their credit report in the last year, which is down from 39% in the previous year.

Chief Credit Analyst of Lending Tree Matt Schulz sat down with KXAN anchors Sydney Benter and Robert Hadlock Tuesday to talk about why people are checking their credit scores less often.

He said it’s in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and what he calls “data breach fatigue.”

Schulz says data breaches have become so commonplace that people don’t really pay attention anymore; many folks assume their information is already out there.

He says you can get a free credit report from three major credit bureaus once a week.

When looking at your credit report, Schulz recommends looking for mistakes like late payments and accounts you don’t recognize—the accounts could be a sign of fraud.

Lastly, he says it’s good to view reports from different bureaus, because each may have its own issue.